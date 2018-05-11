Struggle for tomorrow

Faisalabad

Speakers at a seminar on Thursday called for enhanced efforts on the part of scientists, media, and educational and research institutions for disseminating scientific advancement in different segments of society and fight social taboos to solve people’s problems for a better tomorrow. The seminar titled ‘Challenges and opportunities for communicating science’, arranged by the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation was University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Pakistan Science and Information Technology Centre (PASTIC) at the New Senate Hall. Chairing the session, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar said that researches must not be piled up in the libraries. —APP