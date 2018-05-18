Struggle for civilian supremacy to be continued: Rana Afzal

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State (MoS) for Finance, Rana Muhammad Afzal has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) will continue its struggle for civilian supremacy.

Talking to a private TV channel here on Friday, Rana Muhammad Afzal said that the narrative of PML-N Quaid, Nawaz Sharif, was getting popularity among the masses and that the campaign launched by PML-N leader for sanctity of vote would continue in the country.

All the political parties should work together for betterment of the country, he suggested.

Commenting on recent statement of Nawaz Sharif, the Minister of State for Finance said opposition parties were portraying negative image by using the statement of former prime minister, he said.

He said Opposition parties were twisting the statement of Nawaz Sharif for political point scoring.

To a question, Rana Afzal said the PML-N had worked for restoration of judiciary in the country.

To yet another question, the Minister of State for Finance said that Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from the premiership on having “Iqama” but not on corruption charges.