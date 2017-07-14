Stronger cooperation with Canada

Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Canadian Governor General David Johnston in Beijing on Thursday, urging both countries to expand cooperation in such areas as trade, law enforcement, technology and culture, and launch negotiations on a free trade agreement at anearly date.

Xi called on both sides to respect each other’s core interests and major concerns to boost progress of the China-Canada strategic partnership.

Calling China and Canada important countries in the Asia-Pacific region, Xi said they enjoy common interests and broad cooperation prospects in their national development and response to global challenges.

The sound momentum of China-Canada ties has brought concrete benefits to the two peoples, and promoted the peace, stability and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific and the world, he said.

China hopes to maintain high-level exchanges with Canada, make use of dialogue mechanisms among various levels, and expand exchanges between government departments, legislative bodies and parties, Xi said.

He proposed upgrading bilateral trade links, facilitating cooperation in energy resources, modern agriculture and clean technology, and expanding exchanges in education, youth, tourism and winter sports.

Xi urged both sides to enhance coordination in multilateral affairs, jointly safeguard the authority of the United Nations and positively respond to global issues such as climate change. Johnston praised the profound friendship and exchanges between the two countries and peoples.—Xinhua