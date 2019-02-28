Strong rainy system likely to hit Balochistan, Sindh

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned of a strong rain bearing system expected to approach Balochistan on Thursday night and grip southern parts of the country on Friday.

According to PMD a heavy rain-thunderstorm accompanied by a windstorm (gusting 80-120 km/h) is expected in parts of Balochistan, Sindh (including Karachi) and Southern Punjab (Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Bahawalpur division) from Friday night to Saturday which could create an untoward situation. All concerned authorities and general public have been urged by PMD to take precautionary measures during this period.

Meanwhile Met office has forecast cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while rain/thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) is expected at isolated places in Quetta, Zhob and Kohat divisions during evening/night during next 24 hours. According to the synoptic situations continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A strong rain bearing system is likely to approach Balochistan on Thursday (night) and likely to grip southern parts of the country on Friday and may persist in upper parts till Monday (morning).

