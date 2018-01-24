Strong and prosperous Pakistan is real strength of China: Yao Jing

Mohammad Arshad

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing, Tuesday, said that strong and prosperous Pakistan was the real strength of China. He asserted that Pakistan has an unrivalled importance in China’s strategic calculations and added that the leadership of both countries has demonstrated an unflinching resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Speaking in a meeting with Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq here Chinese envoy reiterated that a vibrant Pak-China cooperation was central for tackling challenges in the region and beyond.

While congratulating the Speaker on holding the Speakers Conference in Islamabad, the Ambassador Yao Jing declared the event as the beauty of the Parliamentary Diplomacy”. He further said that this remarkable conference has encouraged the regional stake holders for further strengthening of parliamentary cooperation and connectivity to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity as well as this conference will prove the blessing of the whole region.

The Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that China had a special place in our heart and the friendship between two neighbours has no parallel in international relations. He said that One Built One Road (OBOR) is the most brilliant initiative of the Century and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is the major part of this project. Pakistan is fully committed to the timely completion of all projects under CPEC, the Speaker said.

He underlined the need for regular interaction between the Parliamentarians and business community of both the countries to further strengthen the existing relations. He said that the relations between Pakistan and China based on shared geopolitical, economic, historical and strategic interest and both the countries have always stood with each other at difficult times.