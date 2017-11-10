Strong parliament imperative for good governance

Peshawar

Politicians and constitutional experts here Thursday said a strong parliament was imperative for ensuring good governance, making new legislation and parliamentary supremacy in the country.

Â senior constitutional expert, Mian Mohibullah Khan told APP that Parliament was a supreme constitutional institution of Pakistan and its momentous role in supremacy of democracy, ensuring good governance, making of new laws besides changes in existing legislations and maintaining close check on working of the government was of paramount importance.

As per Article 50 of 1973 Constitution, the senior lawyer said the Parliament of Pakistan was bicameral, which was consisting of the President, Senate and National Assembly.

‘The Offices of President, Prime Minister, Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly enjoy high prestige, powers.—APP