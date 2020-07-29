Strong Pakistan: Key to peace and security

Tariq Khalil

IF there was No Pakistan, there would have been no Bangladesh. It is a fact of history. Creation of Pakistan was joint struggle by leaders of East Bengal and Western Muslim Majority Provinces of India. Greater Bengal has always been dream of Hindu Leadership. It was the focus of Bengal agitation to do away partition in 1906-1912. Greater Bengal dreams dashed after partition of Bengal in 1947. But Indian conspiracies commenced from day one to make East Pakistan a failed, exploited province of Pakistan. Twenty percent Hindu population continued to stay back and penetrated in businesses, judiciary and education. They were the main conduit of Indian planners to subvert population. It is the reason one finds more radicalism among students of colleges and universities in the erstwhile East Pakistan. The climax was election of Dec 1970, won by Awami League on six point manifesto. Refusal by Bhutto and Yahya to hand over power and convene National Assembly session created politico strategic crisis which led to space for India to intervene politically, through subversion and later outright aggression to invade other country, violating all international laws in the name of refugees.

On 7 March 1971 at Paltan Maidan Mujib ur Rehman announced his commitment for one Pakistan. While Awami League hawks desired him to announce independence of East Pakistan as Bangladesh, but he did not. It was felt a way will be found. It paved the way for further dialogue which continued till 25 March 71. On arrival of Z A Bhutto to Dacca tripartite dialogue was going on. A stage came Yayha got fed up and said to them sort it out yourself. Both of them went on a barge, leaving behind others then two of them went on a boat to talk privately. They came back after some time , apparently smiling , late Tariq Aziz wrote a column on it, according to Tariq, it looked fate of Pakistan was decided. What happened later is history. Mujib till last wanted six points but no break up. After all he was part of Pakistan Movement and disciple of Hussain Shaheed Shuharwardi. (His daughter was Pakistan’s law Minister in Musharaf period)

From 1968- 70 RAW had worked in every strata of East Pakistan. They not only manoeuvred the election but also had contingency plans ready. As early as Feb 71, Indra Ghandi had announced we cannot remain unconcerned. Indian Congress and all shades of politicians were in extreme pain on vivisection of Mother India. Breakup of Pakistan was their top agenda. What happened in 1971, was preplanned. Greater Bengal was always the agenda of Congress and other political parties. It was so in 1912 and even after partition in 1947. After fall of Dacca, there were voices in India for greater Bengal or at least open borders. Then Bengal CM wanted to annex it. But it was not possible in the presence of Bangladesh Government in exile, intense International pressure, though surrendered presence of Pakistan forces, and West Pakistan was intact. Further, Mujib was still in Pakistan’s custody. A weak, fragile Bangladesh was born standing on Indian crutches. Between 16 Dec 1971 and 30 Dec 1971 we witnessed eruption of pitched battles between Mukti Bahni and swarms of Hindus entering East Pakistan claiming their ancestral properties left in 1947. Thousand of Mukti Bahni soldiers and Awami League goons were killed by Indian Army to restore law and order.

In spite of killing of Mujib, coups and counter coups credit must be given to Bangladesh they with hard work and dedication turned a war torn new born country into economic engine not only in South Asia but also in the world. 34 billion $ textile exports, billion plus IT, and moving in varied small industries. Present GDP growth at 8.1 % makes them number one growing economy. Name any international brand, it is being manufactured in Bangladesh. No doubt, it is due to cheap labour (lowest in the world), cheap electricity, gas , and above all no duties on exported items by importing countries whereas Pakistan has to pay 15-39 % import duties in different countries. Further, BD did spend marginal budget on security. Plus the socio-cultural structure of Bangladesh is entirely different. There is no tribal and wadera (feudal) culture.

But all this is changing. Global strategic milieu and internal geo-political matrix have undergone a drastic change in South Asia. In the last six years India has been torch bearer of Hiduvata and proved itself an expansionist and racist state. Its state policy after introduction of RCA, declaring only Hindu is the rightful citizen, abolishing Article 370 and 35A forcefully annexing disputed territory of Jammu Kashmir has rung the danger bells in the ring states including Bangladesh. Already a million Bengali citizens in RCA are declared alien and being pushed to BD. Concentration camps have been set up for those not registered. Islam phobia and Ghar Wapsi (conversion to Hinduism is the RSS and BJP agenda. They see creation of Bangladesh unjust to mother India in General and Greater Bengalis particular.

With recent Chinese push to claim area they consider theirs, Indian inability to reclaim it has pressurised Modi govt politically and strategically. With Nepal, Bhutan and even Sikkim in defiance has changed the strategic milieu. Greater pressures are expected in Archunal Pradesh which is also part of Chinese claim in coming days. Thus Eastern part of India already in the grip of many independent movements is a cause of worry for BJP government and military planners. Indian establishment always has been Pakistan centric and Eastern threat from China, smaller neighbours, including Bangladesh has forced not only to look towards East but also deployment of more than five divisions has created imbalance.

Further, Eastern states , Chinese moves in Archnal Pradesh and Bangladesh moving to Chinese Camp can any time block India’s link over Sylhet and Sikkim (Siliguri Corridor only 17 km ) effectively cutting India from Eastern States. Even effective gun fire can block East West Movement. For that India would like a client state in Bangladesh. Any connivance between Bangladesh, China and Pakistan will effectively squeeze India in the East . Thus tension is likely to increase. With regard to Bangladesh besides it spectacular GDP growth, Chinese massive investment and declining Hindu population from 20% to less than 8 % means lesser leverage in Bangladesh. Thus in coming days threat and pressures on Bangladesh from India and even USA are real.

It takes the history backed by fifty years. Come what Pakistan is natural ally of Bangladesh, true they separated yet they are part of soul and body of Pakistan. Powerful Pakistan back by China will be bulwark against any future Indian aggression. Remember beside Hiduvata RSS, BJP aim to assimilate Bangladesh for larger security of growing Eastern Threat, powerful nuclear Pakistan backed by China is the key to Bangladesh security and sovereignty. Now, it is up to Hasina how she should be remembered in history, forgetting the past moving Pakistan Bangladesh in the fold of embrace and friendship. True there are wounds but as once President Yeltsin said, we fought wars with Germany and France, millions died, today we are friends. Heal the wounds be remembered in history is call for Hasina.

—Author is Brigadier Rtd, a decorated veteran of 1965-1971 wars. Had personal experience of many years in East Pakistan and during turbulent years of Civil war and later during Indian aggression. A senior Defence Analyst and writer.