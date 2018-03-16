Strong Pakistan imperative for resolving Kashmir issue

Islamabad

Strong economy, political stability in Pakistan is imperative for resolving the core Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiris and in light of United Nation resolutions, said speakers of a Seminar titled ‘illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders a challenge to world conscience.’

The speakers of the seminar organized by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in collaboration with Kashmir Media Service stressed approaching Indian civil society specially living abroad for highlighting Indian atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

Sheikh Tajjamul Islam, a well known senior Kashmiri journalist said the basic issue is to end illegal occupation of India on Kashmir. Human Rights violations are being committed in the occupied Kashmir as a state policy.

He said over 700,000 Indian troops were present in the occupied territory and involved in human rights violations. Over 60,000 Kashmiri families are not being provided travel documents, denying them right to travel abroad.

Muhammad Farooq Rehman, former Convener All Parties Hurriyat Conference AJK, said sacrifices of Kahmiris would never forgotten by the world.

Senior leader of APHC, Syed Yousaf Naseem said the commitment of Kashmiris for winning right to self determination could never be compromised.

Former Chief Justice AJK, Justice (Retd) Manzoor Hussain Gilani said Pakistan embassies abroad must highlight Indian atrocities on Kashmiris on daily basis in their respective countries of duty.

Convener APHC, Ghulam Muhammad Safi said there should be collective efforts for narrative of Kashmiris. Spokesman JKLF, Muhammad Rafique Dar, Dr Shaheen Akhtar, Barrister Afzal Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, a resolution was adopted unanimously asking the United Nations to assume its responsibility of organizing the plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with its resolutions.

Seminar asked all international bodies to mount pressure on India to release all Hurriyat leaders and activists and repeal black laws. The sitting urged UN and other relevant international for a to investgatie Indian atrocities and bring perpetrators to justice.

The resolution urged UN to take serious note of the Indian designs to convey the Muslim majority in Indian occupied Kashmir in to minority.

Urged India to cease forthwith all human rights violations and stop the bloodshed of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Asked India to cease forthwith all human rights violations and stop the bloodshed of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The resolution demanded Government of Pakistan and all national parties to adopt a proactive approach to project in the world the Indian state terrorism perpetrated in the occupied Kashmir, takes steps to asure the peole of Kashmir Pakistan’s full and unconditional support and make further steps towards utilizing all relevant UN mechanisms to bring to justice the perpetrators of crimes against humanity.—APP