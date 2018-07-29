Strong Pakistan guarantee for peaceful Kashmir resolution

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that a more economically prosperous and politically stable Pakistan would help accelerate efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue. The President made these remarks while meeting Akram Shah, Senior Vice President PML (N) AJK and former Secretary to the Government of AJK, who called on the President here at Jammu and Kashmir House.

The President said that Indian occupation forces are committing massive human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir. He said that India must pull out its forces from IOK and come to the dialogue table for finding a lasting solution to the Kashmir conflict by allowing the Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination.

Akram Shah apprised the President of various development and uplift projects underway in Bagh and Poonch. He said in line with the priorities of the AJK Government, the local administration all over Azad Kashmir are concentrating on the welfare of the people.

President Masood Khan said that Pakistan is the only sovereign window for the people of Kashmir and has actively taken up the issue at all major forums. He said the people of Pakistan and Kashmir enjoy an unbreakable bond and struggle will continue till the people of Kashmir are free from Indian oppression.

