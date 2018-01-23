Strong Pak-US partnership essential for regional peace: Aizaz Chaudhry

WASHINGTON : Pakistan’s Ambassador to US, Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that a strong and durable partnership between Pakistan and the United States is essential for peace and stability in the region.

He said this while addressing a gathering of South Asian experts, academics, opinion makers, US government officials and media representatives in Washington DC.

Speaking on the topic of “Broadening the Lens Beyond Security: The Next Few Decades of US-Pakistan Relations”, the Ambassador made a case for strong Pakistan-US bilateral relationship based on mutual respect and commonality of interests.

He argued that strong and durable Pak-US partnership was essential to achieving the common objectives of peace and stability in the region, especially for peaceful resolution of the conflict in Afghanistan.

The Ambassador outlined a number of steps, Government of Pakistan has taken to facilitate the Afghan-owned and Afghan-led peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan. He apprised the audience on the sacrifices and achievements of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

Aizaz Chaudhry stated that Pakistan has turned the tide of terrorism at a time when the broader region was still grappling with this menace and this is evident by increasing presence of ISIS in Afghanistan. He informed the audience about the economic strides that Pakistan has made in the recent years as a result of improving law and order situation.

He highlighted the enormous opportunities in Pakistan for foreign investment and highlighted that more US corporate entities have also shown keen interest in taking advantage of the improved economic situation in the country.

The Ambassador emphasized the need for the Pakistan and the US to work together to enhance economic content of the relationship for mutual prosperity. He also touched upon the various other aspects of the 70 years of the multifaceted bilateral relationship between Pakistan and USA including the strong people-to-people contacts.

Orignally published by NNI