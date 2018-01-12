Strong GDP strengthened national economy: President

LNG import for power production to help overcome energy issues

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

President Mamnoon Hussain on Thursday said GDP had grown significantly during the last few years which had strengthened the national economy.

He said there was a need to further enhance national income and development through the continuation of policies and stressed all segments of the country including industrial and business community to play role in this regard.

The President stated this while talking to a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) headed by its President Zahid Latif Khan here on Thursday.

The President emphasized that continuation of economic policies was imperative for the stability of national economy and expressed satisfaction that the government was working on similar strategy.

He said the decision to reduce tax rate would have a positive effect on the economy and would also increase the national income.

The President told the delegation that the electricity production in the country had increased with reduced tariff while load-shedding had been controlled.

He said import of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) for power production would help overcome the energy issues.

The President noted that the government’s policies were in the right direction however trade and industrial community must stay in a constant touch with the Ministry of Commerce and Trade so that these policies may be further improved.

He urged that Chambers of Commerce and other trade organizations should promote research in various field so that new opportunities for the national industry and commerce could be determined after reviewing the international trends.

The President said it was inappropriate to deny development process and achievements only due to the political and personal differences.

Different segments of society should discourage these elements in order to accelerate the pace of development of the country, he added.

He stressed that business community was the pillar of national economy and the government was fully committed to promote industrial sector to resolve its issues, adding the strategy was producing fruitful results. Senior officials of Ministry of Commerce and Trade were also present during the meeting.