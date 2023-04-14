Strong earthquake shakes parts of Indonesia; no casualties reported

JAKARTA – A 7.0 magnitude earthquake has been felt in several regions of Indonesia, shaking buildings in the Southeast Asian nation on Friday.

The strong quake jolted the western province of East Java, the Indonesian meteorological, climatological and geophysical agency revealed, however, there is no warning of the tsunami in the region.

Port city of Surabaya, Tuban, Denpasar, and Semarang, Abdul Muhari and other metropolises were jolted after Friday’s tremors.

Official U.S. Geological Survey notifications revealed that the magnitude at 7.0 with a depth of 592 km (368 miles) hit the region while there was no major damage reported till the filing of this story as the earthquake was quite deep; the officials are however monitoring.

Prelim M7.0 Earthquake Java, Indonesia Apr-14 09:55 UTC, updates https://t.co/5WNQVimxpm — USGS Tweet Earthquake Dispatch (@USGSted) April 14, 2023

Indonesia witnessed several earthquakes due to volcanic eruptions and tsunamis. Last year, more than two dozen people were killed in West Sumatra province.

The country of over 273 million spans over Pacific Ring of Fire, a junction of different plates that creates frequent tremors and volcanoes.