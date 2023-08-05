A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale hits Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Swat, Peshawar, and other cities in Pakistan on Saturday.

Tremors were also felt in Lahore, and other regions, where people came out of their houses out of fear. Initial reports suggest no damages so far.

Tremors were also felt in the Bannu, DI Khan, Chitral and other parts of Pakistan.

National Seismic Monitoring Centre revealed the epicenter of the earthquake was Afghanistan, Tajikistan border.

This is a developing story, and will be updated later…