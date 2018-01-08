Strong earthquake hits Iran-Iraq border, kills about 450

TEHRAN – A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake has hit the border region between Iran and Iraq, killing about 450 people, almost all of them in Iran.

The epicenter of the quake, which occurred at around 09:18 pm local time on Sunday (0010 GMT on Monday), was 32 kilometers south of the Iraqi city of Halabja, in Iraqi Kurdistan, and just across the border from Iran, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

But the highest casualties occurred in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab, in Iran’s Kermanshah Province.

According to official tallies, 445 Iranians were confirmed dead as of Monday afternoon. Over 7,156 others were also injured.

Damage is seen in the Iranian town of Qasr-e Shirin, in Kermanshah Province, after a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake, on November 12, 2017.

The National Disaster Management Organization of Iran said earlier that power cuts had been reported in Kermanshah Province. A number of villages in western Iran have also seen destruction of varying degrees.

Leader orders swift rescue operations: Soon after the quake occurred, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei issued a message calling on all Iranian officials and institutions to “rush to the aid of those affected in these early hours [after the incident].”

The Leader said the country’s entire range of capabilities had to be used swiftly to prevent a further rise in the death toll. Ayatollah Khamenei called on Iran’s Armed Forces to help with removing the rubble and transferring the injured to medical centers.

An Iranian man stands on the street with his two sons in the city of Sanandaj, in the Iranian province of Kermanshah, after a powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake, on November 12, 2017.

Separately, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke on the phone with Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli on Sunday night, who briefed the president on the latest updates. President Rouhani then issued the necessary directives to facilitate and accelerate rescue operations. Three days of mourning have been announced in Kermanshah. The earthquake was felt in cities in several other Iranian provinces, including as far away as in the capital, Tehran. People evacuate their houses in the western Iranian province of Sanandaj following a strong 7.3-magnitude earthquake, on November 12, 2017.

The quake also shook the Iranian provinces of Kordestan, Ilam, Khuzestan, Hamedan, West Azarbaijan, East Azarbaijan, Lorestan, Qazvin, Zanjan, and Qom. Tremors were felt in other regional countries, including Turkey, Kuwait, Armenia, Jordan, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Bahrain.

But the casualties and damage were limited to Iran and Iraq. Government, military officials on ground zero: President Rouhani is scheduled to travel to Kermanshah Province to oversee the rescue work on Tuesday.

Rahmani-Fazli, the interior minister and Health Minister Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi have already flown to Kermanshah to personally supervise the rescue operations.

Relatives weep over the bodies of earthquake victims in Sarpol-e-Zahab, in western Iran, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (Photo by Tasnim News Agency)

Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi has also arrived in Sarpol-e Zahab, one of the worst-affected areas, to oversee Army rescue operations in the region. The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, has also traveled there. So has Iran’s Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari.

Rescue work: First responders have been using sniffer dogs to look for potential survivors under the rubble. Hospitals in Tehran have been put on alert to treat those of the wounded who are transferred to the capital. At least 43 ambulances, four ambulance buses, and 130 emergency technicians have been stationed in the Mehrabad Airport in Tehran for a quick transfer of the victims to hospitals.

Rescue personnel conduct search and rescue work following a 7.3-magnitude earthquake at Sarpol-e Zahab in Iran’s Kermanshah Province on November 13, 2017. (Photo by AFP) Over 100 medics have also been dispatched to the affected areas. The Iranian Air Force, too, has deployed helicopters to accelerate the transfer of the wounded.

Iranians have been flocking to the branches of the Blood Transfusion Organization to donate blood. Foreign condolences Meanwhile, foreign dignitaries have been offering condolences to and sympathies with the Iranian government and people over the earthquake.

Among them are German Ambassador to Iran Michael Klor-Berchtold, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, European Union High Representative Federica Mogherini, and the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Pope Francis has also sent two messages of condolences on Monday via the Vatican’s secretary of state, offering prayers for those who lost their lives in Iran and Iraq as a result of the powerful earthquake.

“Upon the injured and the emergency and civil authorities engaged in rescue and recovery efforts, His Holiness invokes the divine blessings of consolation and strength,” Francis said in his message.

Physicians and paramedics treat injured people of Qasr-e Shirin in the western province of Kermanshah after a strong 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit Iraq-Iran border areas on November 12, 2017. (Photos by IRNA)

In a message to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on Monday, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad extended his condolences to Iranian nation, especially families of the victims and survivors of Sunday earthquake in west Iran, saying he was sure that the Iranian nation was able to weather this calamitous incident.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also sent a message to his Iranian counterpart, expressing condolences over the deadly quake in west Iran.

In his message, which was published on the website of the Kremlin’s press office, Putin sympathized with survivors of the quake and families of the victims. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has also declared his country’s readiness to send humanitarian aid and necessary equipment to quake-hit regions in Iran.

A car is seen heavily damaged under fallen debris from buildings, in the Iranian town of Qasr-e Shirin, in Kermanshah Province, on November 13, 2017. A powerful 7.3-magnitude earthquake hit the night before.

In a relevant development, UK’s ambassador to Tehran, Nicholas Hopton, took to Twitter to condole with families of the quake victims and other people harmed in this natural disaster.—Agencies

