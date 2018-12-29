Strong correlation between greenery and health

Zeenia Satti

Early this month, PM Imran Khan ordered the high walls of the Governor

House in Lahore to be demolished “with immediate effect.” As his order was being carried out, someone petitioned the Lahore High court to stop the demolition. The petitioner argued that the PM’s order was a violation of the Punjab Antiquities Act of 1975 because the governor’s mansion was a historic building. The petitioner also argued that demolishing the wall will be a waste of public money. The Court halted the demolition forthwith. From the Prime Minister’s perspective, public money would be better spent if the community could see the sprawling green lawn of the governor’s mansion every day as it passed by the building. Imran Khan argued that the wall was a colonial construction built to segregate the subjects and their masters. What remains missing from this controversy is the critical element of human psychological and physical health. There has been much research during the last decade on the subject of the medical benefit a community derives from being near green spaces. Yet neither doctors nor psychologists in Pakistan stepped forward to allude to a rigorous movement in health sciences that prescribes nature and greenery as cure for the most common diseases inflicting humanity, such as blood pressure, cardio vascular disease, diabetes, immune system disorder, and higher rates of mortality in younger and older adults.

Based on scientific observation and data study, medical science has conclusively established that being in green spaces and enjoying visuals of greenery not only brings physical health benefit to individuals and communities, but also promotes psychological wellbeing in a myriad of ways. This is so because human nervous system is of nature and attuned to it. A study done by doctors and scientists at University of Illinois in USA has concluded that seeing greenery and being in greenery reduces stress hormone production. People who live in greener environments are also more generous and friendly. Researchers have found higher rate of aggression, violence and violent crimes in environments that are lacking in greenery. Greenery is prescribed as a cure for clinical depression. The prescription is based on standardized neurocognitive tests and physiological observation. In the US, doctors have started prescribing parks and green spaces to their patients in lieu of medicine or along with medicine. Known as the ParkRx movement, the doctors’ prescription consists of free entry to a park with recommendation to spend a day or few hours there. Access to nature and green environments yields better cognitive functioning and greater mental health. It is known to have cured attention deficit disorder in children. Greener environment even enhances recovery from surgery. People who are devoid of greenery in daily have higher rate of anxiety disorders.

Imran Khan’s order to demolish the walls and let people see the sprawling lush green lawn of the Governor House on a daily basis therefore carried health benefit for the community in Punjab’s biggest city of Lahore. Those who cannot travel to a green park at a distance could benefit from seeing the lush green lawn of the Governor’s mansion as they passed by it every day on the busy Mall road. As urbanization and population increases, town planners are encouraged to design community living with more green space, not for mere decorative value, but as a medical health provision. Japanese doctors are increasingly prescribing the forest bath as a cure for blood pressure, diabetes, and clinical depression. Medicinal practice in Europe encompasses the curative role of green spaces. All over the world, greenery is considered to be a critical component of community and individual psycho-social and physical health. This cognisance is growing parallel to the environmental benefits of greenery. Lush green lawns are considered to be critical promoters of good health in urban living.

Ever since the metro bus has been built along the historic Murree Road in Rawalpindi, the vitamin D producing sun light has ended for the thousands of traders who spend long hours of the day doing business on Murree Road. A study of the impact of sunlight deprivation on the health of the Rawalpindi Murree Road trading community is therefore in order. The faces of the traders look more angry and less relaxed since the metro bus construction. During winter, it was a common practice for Murree Road traders to sit out in the sun, sipping tea and chatting with each other while selling goods. The practice has ended because winter sunlight has diminished. During summer, one is mostly indoors, enjoying breeze from fans or air conditioners. Medical doctors and scientists should evaluate the post metro bus physical and psycho-social health of the community in Rawalpindi’s busiest commercial hub to ascertain the impact of loss of vitamin D producing sunlight.

Meanwhile, the court should be better informed in the matter. Medical doctors and environmental psychologists should prepare a study to enlighten the Courts about the health benefits of making the greenery that lies hidden behind high walls available for view of the community on a regular basis. A cash strapped government can hardly provide new parks. Most official buildings situated in commercial hubs have huge lush green lawns, preserved from colonial times. The government has done well to allow people entry to such buildings during designated hours. It would be a good idea to demolish the walls and let citizens view the greenery on a daily basis. The health of the citizens would fare much better if greenery surrounds them instead of high brick walls.

