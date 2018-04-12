‘Strong academia-industry linkages essential for poverty alleviation’

Faisalabad

Strong academia-industry linkages are essential to fight the challenges of modern era and to alleviate poverty from the country, said University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Iqbal Zafar. Addressisng a seminar titled “academia-industry linkages for applied research” arranged by Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, UAF at New Senate Hall, he said that academia-industry strengthened ties would help raise income of people, way of living and to eliminate the poverty. He said that one idea could change the society.

He urged the researches to work on real issues of common man. He said that there was a need to promote and work on technologies to dry agriculture produces to avoid its wastages. He said that heavy usages of pesticides were having a negative impact on health so that scientists must work eradication of negative effects.

He urged the industry to point out areas of research work, so that UAF scientists could increase their role in addressing the issues. He said the agriculture was the backbone of country, contributing 20 percent to the Gross Domestic Product. He said that invention of plough brought the revolution in the agriculture sector.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture Engineering Dr Allah Buksh said that knowledge-based economy would pave the way for uplift of the economy and prosperity. He said that strengthened academia, and industry relations would increase the productivity.—APP