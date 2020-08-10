Stroll vows to clear Racing Point team’s name

Silverstone, UK,

Racing Point owner Lawrence Stroll hit back at rival teams and an FIA stewards’ ruling on Sunday, vowing to prove his team’s innocence over the copied car part affair.

The Canadian billionaire said he had never cheated in his life, was offended by insinuations that he felt questioned his and his team’s integrity and was appalled by Ferrari, McLaren, Renault and Williams’ decision to appeal a verdict they considered too lenient. He accused them of “poor sportsmanship”.

Racing Point were docked 15 points and fined 400,000 eros ($472,000) on Friday following complaints, led by Renault, that their 2020 car, dubbed the ‘pink Mercedes’ as it closely resembled the one used by the world champions last year, contravened the sport’s regulations and had been copied illegally.

The stewards inquiry on behalf of the sport’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), found that their brake ducts broke the sporting regulations, but not the technical rules.Racing Point were allowed to retain the car for use in the 2020 championship, which was due to continue later Sunday with the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Racing Point have also given notice of their intention to appeal in a bid to clear the team’s name and prove their innocence.—APP