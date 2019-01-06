Striving for direction!

FEED BACK

Zaheer Bhatti

FOLLOWING up his astonishing choice of aging Razzaq Daud head of a business chain in Pakistan to be his key Minister handling business and commerce, award of contract for construction of Mohmand Dam to Descon the Minister’s Company even though through a bidding process, ought to have been followed by the Minister stepping down from the portfolio as a moral obligation once a conflict of interest had been caused, which could not be glossed over with the old man ceasing to be the CEO or Chairman of the Company, which is a mere eye wash since it does not materially change ownership.

Much worse, instead of cancelling the Award forthwith, Imran Khan’s Government sees nothing wrong with it offering an unpliable justification that the Prime Minister had only awarded the contract to his Minister and not himself. Whereas if his Minister did not himself feel morally compelled, the PM ought to have discretely asked him to step down, or gone for a re-bid minus his Company without loss of time for the direly needed multipurpose water reservoir. His Minister for Water Resources by refusing to entertain the serious Opposition objections has needlessly given them an excuse to make allegations of brash and blatant nepotism against the PTI Government.

This scribe had become cautiously optimistic about the prospects and performance of the newly emerged third option of PTI making it to the saddle, after the disappointing performance of the mainstream political parties the PPP and PML-N. This scribe was and still is somewhat skeptical about the opposition’s duality of conduct in promising to cooperate with the Government over direly needed legislation and evolve consensus over national issues, while refusing to allow the PTI Government to settle down right from day-one. But conversely, barring the Khan’s maiden speech after taking office, his largely inexperienced and impulsive team which ought to have from the very outset tried to garner opposition support in view of its very thin majority in Parliament, has itself contributed a great deal towards antagonizing its adversaries by refusing to climb down from their pre-election rhetoric and continuing foul-mouthing against opponents besides acting like NAB spokespersons instead of letting the law take its course against the corrupt and themselves engage with the more thorny issues of the rattled economy.

The Government as a consequence, has been led astray from its reforms agenda and found groping, whereas it ought to have initially at least set its direction. So much has gone wrong in the past that no one would have expected wonders from the new regime, but its own commitments made in exuberance after taking office setting an initial 100-day target of achievements not only raised undue public expectations but rubbed salt onto their wounds with steep rise in prices of consumables and concurrent devaluation of Pak currency registering a whopping 27% depreciation in the concluding year 2018, contrary to its Finance Minister bragging a couple of months back to cause its appreciation by the same margin within months, which sounds a far cry looking at continued crashing of the stock market, falling reserves and little signs of investments.

The Imran Khan team looks so confused that barring his Foreign Minister who appears to be making sound diplomatic projections, all others are merely harping on the misdemeanours of past rulers not realizing that this is precisely why they have been brought into power so that these wrongs could be addressed with the PTI Government performance. Its various economic advisors and would-be privies are seen blaming each other; some not exactly commissioned finding fault with the Government approach and others lamenting its lack of an economic programme.

The Government instead of embarking upon something tangible resorted to seeking cheap popularity by declaring to knock down monuments of fake grandeur and turning them into places of learning and public utility such as universities, libraries and museums. But contrary to its condemnation of ostentation, shunning protocol and urging austerity the PTI Chief Minister in the Punjab and its Governor in Sindh remorselessly enjoying protocol of over 20 vehicles while commuting places, an ever-increasing army of Ministers and advisors authorized purchase of new model vehicles to service them, its Information Minister needlessly travelling to London, Parliament effecting no legislation except raising its own perks and privileges; a lacklustre performance which was no different from the conduct of the previous regimes makes a mockery of its claim to change.

One finds some sombre and moderate persons like Iftikhar Durrani, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mahmood and Waleed Iqbal the pedigreed grandson of Allama Iqbal among PTI ranks, but like in all other Parties characters such as Fawad Hassan, Fayyaz Chowhan and Faisal Wavda among them, besides some injudicious and short-sighted decisions are hastening the demise of the new hope. Imagine if a downright honest and soft-spoken Justice (R) Wajihuddin had not fallen foul of Imran Khan’s temperamental sidelining of the Judge and the Khan had instead demonstrated grace and foresight, what great stature the ex-judge could have lent to the PTI outlook had he or alternately an eminent lady like Justice (R) Nasira Iqbal Allama’s daughter-in-law been his choice for the august office of the President of Pakistan.

Faisal Wavda’s recent irresponsible outburst against Shehbaz Sharif who happens to be the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee; the important position which PTI Government was forced to concede to the Opposition leader, only reflects Wavda’s political immaturity and would hasten the demise of PTI if Imran Khan does not rein in his unguided missiles. I think he needs to channelise energies of his squad to better things such as tasking them to work towards transforming the Pakistani Society and giving it the identity of the nation the Quaid-i-Azam had charted out; save his desire to fashion a State like Madina of the times of Last Prophet (PBUH).

—The writer is a media professional, member of Pioneering team of PTV and a veteran ex Director Programmes.

