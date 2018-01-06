Striping fiscal policy of country

Mirza Shahnawaz Agha

THE fiscal policy of the country needs review. The ideological reservations verses the assumed norm, is the case in view for defence, solvency and a debt free regime. Money, the medium of exchange, the bank tender represents value, and there has to be a fair realistic mechanism to assess this within the country and for the bilateral trade. We are as a Nation State equal to any other for land and the people that inhibit this land and therefore the yardstick for value assessment has to be equality at the outset. This is a significant legal equation to settle with and understand.

The volume of trade impairs this equality and so does the technological edge countries have one over the other. This oppression does not end here it goes beyond because money is presented as a commodity and not the volume of labor. By ethos of our ideological moorings this status of money as a commodity is entirely unacceptable because it defies ‘value’ for the medium of exchange. One currency for the world representing labor plus natural resources would have been ideal but that equitable level of human civilization is still afar. We are still seemingly living with the mindset of Chengez Khan where might is right. This status quo notwithstanding, we need to live in and with the current rudimentary norm and therefore our fiscal policy needs a legal definition in consonance with our ideology and we certainly need to devise a defense policy for the management of the medium of exchange. We must start with a foundation that will keep us in grain with times that will evolve to have a contrary to the present basis of assessing the value for money.

A good place to swim is up-stream in denial of borrowing and in denial of the use of any reserve or hard currency, so acclaimed and enforced. In a strength of about 200 or less countries on the planet, the State Bank of Pakistan must open accounts for each country and lean on bi-lateral trade index restricting the use of local currencies for trade on a fixed parity basis. This first move will strengthen our medium of exchange, increase our trade volumes and free us of any conditionality that does inflict our foreign policy decisions and our sovereignty. Next, we must restrict our trade for imports only in the Pakistan Rupee and our exports in the currency of the importing countries. This will bring about equality in our bilateral relations and we will be able to devise policies that can and will restrain our kneeling down to alien dictates serving the vital economic interests of rouge nations that thrive on foreign policy structures that thrive on piracy.

It is clear that no nation has found a place of respect and self-reliance in the history of man that has leaned for their basic survival on others. The first law of economics is that it is ‘secular’ and therefore it is foolhardy to imagine otherwise. We must take warning that what we are doing now is sealing the fate of our future into slavery and abject poverty. It is a heartless world so a romantic approach is nonsensical. In addition to the basic measures identified herein above the two pre-requisites that are a must are: indigenous development of our armament needs; and our needs of communication, an ability to reach every part of the globe and beyond. The frightened decision making approach, the war of words and hesitation in standing up to defend our turf is a shame as we witness today in succession for the many decades of our existence. Wealth is created and value is added and economics is a game for which we devise the rules through political sagacity. We need to understand that God did not engineer the world we live in for the disparities that plague the predominant population of 7.6 billion plus people. We need to assert ourselves and come out of the rut of personalities and revert swiftly to our divine ideology and promulgate laws that will keep us independent, united and research oriented, enabling global leadership. Political, racial, religious and economic discrimination is optimally polarized on the planet and is a protected and promoted craft of the first world to keep their welfare needs intact. The politics of the world revolves around this philosophy and for Nation States such as Pakistan who contribute little to the world to expect consideration of any sort in reciprocity is a very naive thought. We need to rise by first freeing our people and fiscally empowering them followed by a social contract that make each institution of the State a factor of envy for the world to seek and replicate.

— The writer is entrepreneur, author based in Karachi.