Strings bid adieu to their musical journey

The everyone’s favorite band that gave hits like ‘sarr kiye yeh pahar’ and ‘sajni’ has decided to part ways. Bilal Maqsood and Faisal Kapadia took to strings’ official Facebook and Instagram page to announce the news.

The iconic duo wrote in their message “This post is a bit different from the usual. We have decided that today, 25/03/2021, is the day we graciously get to conclude Strings.

“The past 33 years have been incredible for both of us. It’s so rare to have the chance to be able to do things like this and we are infinitely grateful to all of our fans for making it possible. We hope you found it worthwhile as well,”

“While the band technically may not be together anymore, both of us share an inseparable bond that will connect us no matter where life takes us.”

The message ended with a “thank you so much for everything”.

As soon as the news started circulating on social media people shared their outpourings of grief and sadness. The sad news did not sit well with people and especially the kids who grew up in 90s. Twitter has been flooded with heartfelt messages for the band.

Them: it's okay it was just a band. The band:#strings pic.twitter.com/JQL6drvV4J — منعم حنفی (@manam_hanfi) March 25, 2021

No STRINGS No 💔

How can you do that 😢

After 33 years they parted ways #Strings pic.twitter.com/cBxkc5wnAB — Shazziya Mehmood (@shaziyaaM) March 25, 2021

strings breaking up was so unnecessary 🙄 like no ones expecting any new music from yall could’ve just stayed together for the vibes but no — ⍨ (@fucklect) March 25, 2021