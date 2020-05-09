Stringent measures if corona patients increase: Sarwar

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that Pakistan may resort to take any kind of stringent measures including imposing serious lockdown restrictions, if the number of coronavirus-positive patients increases. Pakistan has no means to bear the US and Germany-like situation, he added.

The governor was addressing a ceremony organized by businessman and social worker Mian Saeed Ahmad Deray Wala at his residence for distribution of ration among poor rickshaw drivers as well as talking to media persons on Saturday. Awami Rickshaw Union president Majeed Ghauri, social worker Mian Jamil Ahmad and others were present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Sarwar said easing lockdown restrictions did not mean that the threat of coronavirus spread was subsiding but the decision to open industries, small businesses and markets was taken to mitigate the economic problems of businessmen, small traders and shopkeepers.

He said the state institutions and doctors were crying hoarse that there was no relief in the spread of coronavirus and the days to come would be tough. “There is no option but to take precautionary measures seriously,” he stressed.

Replying media persons’ questions, the governor said the federal government’s decision to ease lockdown restrictions was taken in consultation with all provinces including Sindh. “There will be no use of easing lockdown restrictions, if one province will go for its own policy to combat the spread of coronavirus,” he said.

Responding to another question, he said the government would be left with no option but to resort to taking stringent measures including sealing of shops and industries besides imposing fines and punishments, if there would be unmindful rush on roads and in markets leading to increase in the number of coronavirus-positive patients.

Ch Sarwar lauded the philanthropists, who were helping the poor and vulnerable families in these testing times. He acknowledged that the government and haves must stand alongside the poor and vulnerable families.

The governor said the government wanted that the economy’s wheel start moving along with proper precautions to avoid coronavirus infection. Saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to transform Pakistan into a true welfare state, the governor said the government introduced financial support package for small businessmen and Rs 12,000 for those families that lost their jobs in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. “He said poor and vulnerable families will not be left unattended during these testing times,” he said.

He said that the people were facing severe economic crisis alongside serious health issues. Since the business community is facing serious problems in the wake of lockdown, he said the government was making efforts to switch towards smart lockdown. However, if the industries failed to meet the agreed upon SOPs during smart lockdown, he said there would be more harm than good. “The industries being allowed to open up their businesses must implement the SOPs and save precious lives,” he asserted.

The governor said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government was taking innovative steps to help all those, who lost their jobs during the ongoing pandemic crisis. The governor said daily wagers, workers at shops and industries could get themselves registered at a separate portal in the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and receive Rs 12,000 financial assistance. He acknowledged that the daily wagers were worst-hit segment of the society and that was why they were given package of Rs 200 billion in a most transparent manner without any political discrimination.