Striking Panther wins Markhor Champion League

Islamabad

Striking Panther clinched the AAA Markhor Champion League (Tape Ball Cricket tournament) which concluded at the Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala.

Striking Panther beat Eagle Eye in the final match to pull off the most coveted trophy, said a press release issued here.

The Chairman of AAA Associates, Shaikh Fawad Bashir distributed prizes among the best performers of the tournament. Eight Teams entered into a fierce competition to win the Trophy.

The winning team, Striking Panther was awarded with prize money of three million Rupees and the runner up team, Eagle Eyes was awarded with cash prize of one million rupees.

The Player of the Tournament was conferred on Akbar Poli, who made 247 runs on the score board by striking a haul of 31 sixes. Ahmad Kulfi was proclaimed as the best bowler of the tournament for pulling off 10 wickets.

Nasir Pathan was declared the player of the match as he trumpeted the highest score in the final battle between Striking Panther and Eagle Eyes.

Markhor Champion league, being consecutively successful for two years, has gained the status of the most distinguished Cricket Champion League.

This tournament was also endorsed by Punjab Sports Board to promote professional cricket at grassroots level.

It provides an opportunity to the emerging talent of Pakistan to participate at national level tournaments.

Teams from all across Pakistan participated in this tournament with great enthusiasm to showcase their talent which can later be utilized in national and international tournaments.

The Chairman of AAA Associates, Shiekh Fawad Bashir commended the efforts put by the management of the tournament. “It was an exciting experience to see the potential and talent of the young players.

These tournaments offer great opportunities to fresh players to explore and carve out their space at national and international arena.”

The Managing Director of AAA Associates, Lt. Col (R) Shahzad Ali Kiani said, “Tape ball Cricket is a widely played sports format at grassroots level, which enables young players to groom their talent for the bigger tournaments. AAA Associates believes in building communities with strong foundation to achieve their dreams.

Sponsoring Markhor Champion League is a step towards our goal of developing professional foundation for rising cricket stars, who can further embark on the journey of a bright future of cricket in Pakistan.”—APP