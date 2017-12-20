Strike in urban Sindh against late sugarcane crushing

Hyderabad

Strike called by nationalist parties against delayed sugarcane crushing and enforcement of official sugarcane buying rate continues in various cities in urban areas of Sind province. There is shuttering down strike in many cities of Sindh including Sukkur, Chohar Jamali, Matiari, Tharparkar, Thatta, Sajawal, Mirpur Sakro, Badin, and Tando Muhammad Rind. The nationalist parties also attribute the indifferent attitude of the Sindh government for the strike call.

The strike has also resulted in absence of public transportation thereby causing immense difficulties to people. The leaders of nationalists outfits accuse sugar mill owners of financial genocide of the farmers by committing excesses. It may be mentioned here that the sugarcane farmers who staged a protest the price of sugarcane set by the Sindh government in Karachi on December 11 were baton charged and sprayed with water canon at Boat Basin area.—INP