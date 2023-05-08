Strike in IIOJK & AJK on May 22 against G-20 meeting in Srinagar

A complete strike will be observed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Azad Kashmir on May 22 against the India’s controversial move of holding the G-20 meeting in Srinagar, while Kashmiris living around the world will hold anti-India protests on the same day.

The Modi-led Hindutva government in India is going to hold the Group 20 meeting in the internationally recognized disputed territory from May 22 to May 24.

The decision to observe the strike and protest demonstrations was taken during a meeting held at Kashmir House, Islamabad, today.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary and All Parties Hurriyat Conference-AJK chapter leaders participated in the meeting.

It was jointly decided in the meeting that on the occasion of the Group 20 meeting in Srinagar, there will be a complete strike in IIOJK as well as AJK, while anti-India protests would be held in New York, London, Washington, Brussels, Geneva and other major cities of the world to draw the attention of the international community to the ongoing human rights violations in the occupied territory on a large scale. It was said in the meeting that India has accelerated its atrocities in IIOJK after August 5, 2019.

On this occasion, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry said that he has made it clear in his letter to the Group of 20 countries that holding its meeting in Srinagar is a violation of the United Nations Charter and international law because Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed region. —INP