Strike culture

CHIEF Justice of Lahore High Court Justice Mansoor Ali Shah has lamented that the judiciary could not hear 2.2 million cases due to strikes. Addressing a function of Punjab Judicial Academy in Lahore on Sunday, he also talked about shortage of judges and said there is one judge for sixty-two thousand people in Punjab.

Chief Justice of Lahore High Court has been instrumental in addressing the challenges faced by the judicial system but so far he has met limited success only because other stakeholders are not forthcoming or cooperating. It is obvious that Justice Mansoor Ali is referring to frequent strikes by lawyers for non-hearing or delay in provision of justice. It is true that lawyers frequently go on strike and mostly on flimsy grounds or to protect their vested interests. But apart from strikes, it is also a fact that proceedings of cases get delayed mainly because of collusion between the Bench and the Bar as no substantial hearings are held for weeks, months and years. On most of the occasions, lawyers do not care to appear before judges on the plea of cases before some other court but these are just delaying tactics. Justice Mansoor has also complained of shortage of judges but we may point out that all the sixty-two thousand people are not litigants. On a fraction of people approach courts for hearing of their cases but they are frustrated because of proverbial delays and lacklustre attitude of the judges. Coming back to the culture of strikes, it is not confined to lawyers alone as doctors’ especially young doctors remain on roads throughout the year on one pretext or the other even if it meant death of patients. Political parties, pressure groups, businessmen, transporters and even government employees frequently go on strike on different reasons and as a result the routine life is badly affected. We should, therefore, promote the culture of dialogue and discussions instead of trying to impose our will on others through pressure tactics.

Related