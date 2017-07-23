Strike in Beerwah, Bijbihara against Indian state terrorism

Resistance leaders denounce killing of youth by troops

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, complete shutdown was observed in Beerwah town and its adjoining areas in Budgam district, today, to protest against the killing of a youth in Indian Army’s firing.

The youth, Tanveer Ahmad Wani, a young tailor, was shot dead by army personnel during protests in Beerwah town, yesterday. All shops and other business establishments remained closed in the town, Khag and Aripanthan areas, today, to mourn the killing of the youth. The occupation authorities had imposed strict restrictions and sealed all entry and exit points of Beerwah town to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killing.

Complete strike was also observed in Zirpora area of Bijbehara – the home town of puppet Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti – against the desecration of a mosque and other atrocities by Indian forces. The forces’ personnel had damaged windowpanes of Shahi Masjid in the area, last evening.

Meanwhile, senior resistance leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik and Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi in their statements in Srinagar strongly denounced the cold-blooded murder of Tanveer Ahmed in Beerwah. They deplored that India had given a free hand to its troops and police personnel who were carrying out Kashmiris’ genocide in a planned manner to suppress their ongoing freedom movement. Other Hurriyat leaders in their statements denouncing the brutal killing of the youth said that such tactics by India could not force the Kashmiri people into submission and they would continue their struggle till they achieved their right to self-determination. A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party visited Beerwah and expressed solidarity with the family of the martyred youth.

On the other hand, eight Kashmiri policemen, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector, were injured after Indian Army personnel thrashed them in Gund area of Ganderbal district. Reports said that more than thirty Army soldiers barged into police station Gund, beat up the policemen on duty and ransacked the property of the police station, late last night. The incident triggered widespread anger and resentment amongst the police personnel.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a tweet message wrote that Indian Army does not spare even those who aid state oppression in the territory. The spokesman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Ayaz Akbar, in a statement said that the Gund incident depicted the grim situation of the occupied territory. He said that the miserable condition of common people could be easily imagined when even Kashmiri policemen were not spared by the occupation troops.—KMS