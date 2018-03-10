Strictly pursuing policy of ‘accountability for all’: NAB chief

Islamabad

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said that elimination of corruption is their national responsibility and NAB is trying its utmost to make Pakistan corruption free.

Addressing the Meeting of Executive Board of the bureau in Islamabad, he said that corruption is the mother of all ills and thus its elimination is imperative.

Chairman said the inquiries, investigations and verification should be concluded within the prescribed period of ten months. He said NAB was strictly pursuing the policy of “Accountability for All.”

The Executive Board meeting of NAB approved filing of corruption references, conduction of inquiries and investigations against culprits with different charges.

The (EBM) Executive Board Meeting approved filing of corruption reference against Chief Executive Officer PIDC Khalid Mehmood Chadda and others for buying 17 Kanal 6 marla land illegally and causing billion of rupee losses to national kitty. The participants also accorded approval for conducting an inquiry against former IG, FC, Baluchistan Lt Gen Ubaidullah Khan owing to his reported involvement in a suspicious transaction. Another such inquiry to probe suspicious transaction would also be conducted against Brig (Retd) Asad Shahzada.

The EBM approved yet another inquiry against the officers, officials of Health department Sindh, the owners/directors of Messers Almad Solutions, who are accused of corruption in illegal purchase of medical equipments, which caused Rs 377 million losses to the national kitty.

The NAB also approved investigations against Dr Ahsan Ali, Vice Chancellor and officers/officials of Khan Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan to probe alleged corruption in purchase of 161 vehicles and University’s petrol fund, causing millions of rupee losses to the national exchequer.

Inquiry against officers of Irrigation department to probe mal practices in awarding the contract of Ghabeer Dam, causing millions of rupee losses to national kitty, was also approve in the meeting.—SABAH