Strict security measures taken for PSL matches: Sana

Staff Reporter

Law Minister Punjab Rana Sanaullah Khan Monday said strict security measures had been adopted for the third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being played in Lahore on March 20 and 21.

“On the directions of the Punjab chief minister, foolproof security arrangements had been finalised to avoid any untoward incident,” he added. Speaking to media at his Punjab Assembly chamber, he said holding of the PSL matches in Pakistan would help revive international cricket in the country.

He said selling of tickets in a record time showed immense interest of people in the game. He said there would be the best cleanliness arrangements as all departments concerned were in close liaison with each other to make the event a complete success.

Answering a question, the minister said, enemy did not want cricket in Pakistan and for this they had been striving to halt international cricket in Pakistan through subversive activities. But, he said, they had to frustrate the designs of foes by holding a successful PSL event.

The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) has deputed three teams comprising 75 police communication officers to monitor routes taken by PSL teams from airport to hotel and to stadium besides using 300 PSCA cameras.

According a press release of the PSCA, surveillance and monitoring will be reinforced with a mobile command centre and drone-cams operations from the field. The arrangements were further fortified with special petrol and escort beats of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU). The authority was committed to ensure the best surveillance and security arrangements with the help of law enforcement agencies, it added.