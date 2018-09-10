Strict security measures taken for Muharram: Punjab law minister

LAHORE : Punjab Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja on Monday said foolproof security measures had been taken for maintenance law and order during holy month of Muharram.

Talking to a delegation of ulema and mushaikh here, he said the provincial government was determined to provide complete security for holding of peaceful majalis and zuljinah processions. “Extra force will be deployed at Imambargahs and majalis points,” he added.

He said concerned authorities have been directed to take all possible measures to maintain law and order during Muharram.

Law minister directed the institutions to maintain coordination and take action against law breakers. He urged ulema and mushaikh to play their role in promoting harmony and brotherhood during Muharram ul harram.