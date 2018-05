Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) under a plan formulated to control ‘Botti Mafia’ was carrying out strict monitoring of Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual 2018 examination centers, Secretary RBISE Dr. Tanveer Zafar said on Friday.

Talking to APP he said, the Board officers ware raiding at different examination centers on daily basis to check the arrangements.—APP