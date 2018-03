Rawalpindi

Strict arrangements have been finalized to control ‘Botti Mafia’ and make Secondary School Certificate

(SSC) annual 2018 exams transparent said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Chairman Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary.

Talking to APP he said, foolproof arrangements finalized for the exams started here in the division from Mar 1 to continue till Mar 16 in which 123,811 students are appearing.—APP