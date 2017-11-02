Strict laws enforced to make working places more safe for women: Hameeda

Salim Ahmed

Minister for Women Development Department Punjab, Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din on Wednesday said strict laws were promulgated to protect rights of women.

“Harassment awareness volunteer programme has been put in place in collaboration with local NGOs to create awareness about the issue of women harassment at their work place,” she added. Talking to media, she said, promotion of female employment was imminent for developed and prosperous Pakistan. She said, since almost half of the total population of Pakistan consisted of women and girls, it could not move ahead without their active participation.

The minister said in order to bring women at par with men, the Punjab government had introduced special women empowerment packages to target the areas where there was need for improvement.

She said, more than 85 initiatives for women empowerment had been executed through the Punjab Women Empowerment Packages.

She said that Violence Against Women Centre, Crisis Centres and Shelter Homes for women were set up, while an Ombudsperson had also been appointed to specifically deal with women harassment cases at work places.

She said, the Women Development Department under Chief Minister Self Employment Scheme, was offering small interest free loans to those who wanted to start business and more than 54 per cent beneficiaries were women. Similarly women were provided exclusive space in Sunday bazaars to set up their own stalls.

The distribution of livestock and establishment of cottage villages was also another step to encourage women entrepreneurship, she added.

Hameeda Waheed-ud-Din said to enhance women employment, they had to consider the need for skilled labour, for which Punjab Skills Development Fund had been established.

She said, training to workers’ wives, domestic workers, and minority community was also imparted for their capacity building. Besides, she said, vocational, technical, veterinary and daycare training was provided to enhance labour force participation rate of females in different industries.

She mentioned several other measures taken by the government to amend the employment policies and make them more favourable for females, like quota for public services jobs, age relaxation, house rent, equal remuneration, maternity and paternity leaves and inclusion of women in selection committees. “Career counselling centres are established in colleges to provide advisory services to female students to encourage their active participation in economy upon graduation, “ she said.

Answering a question, the minister said, the government had planned to hold Women EXPO and establish Business Facilitation Centres for Women to provide outlet to display their products and seed business advises respectively.