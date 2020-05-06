Strict check ordered on wheat transportation outside province

The Sindh Food Department has directed all Deputy Directors Food and District Food Controllers to liaison with district administrations for action against transportation of wheat outside of province and hoarding by local stockiest to prevent price hike and shortage of wheat in the province. A letter released by Food Department Government, stated that Sindh government has empowered Deputy Commissioners and District Food Controllers to take action against the transportation of wheat outside of province and hoarding by local stockiest under Section 3 (I) & Section 3(2)(C) of West Pakistan Food Stuff (Control) 1958 (Sindh Amendment Act 1974) vide a notification dated 2nd May 2020 issued by Home Department. It added that wheat recovered by District Administrations or District Food Controllers will be considered as procured wheat and would be shifted to government god owns. The officials authorized to take action against hoarding has been reminded that in light of Sindh Cabinet’s decisions, the functional flour mills were allowed to retain wheat stock of 90 days as per sanctioned and grinding capacity.