Strict action to be taken against illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi

The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Rana Akbar Hayat has directed the officials for taking strict action against illegal housing schemes with honesty, without any fear and favour to provide relief to the general public.

The DG RDA issued the directives while chairing a meeting to review Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE), RDA held here on Wednesday. The meeting was also attended by Director MP&TE, Director LU&BC, Director Architecture and other relevant officers

The Director MP&TE discussed and given a detailed presentation about MP&TE Directorate work.

Rana Akbar Hayat directed to provide relief to general public. He said they should know about Building and Zoning Regulations and illegal housing schemes. He directed to upload details of illegal private and cooperative housing societies of Rawalpindi that come under RDA at official website. —INP