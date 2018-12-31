Strict action to be taken against illegal housing schemes, 46 approved, 36 illegal: DG RDA

Rawalpindi

Strict action would be taken against illegal housing schemes and no one would be allowed to cheat the public said Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA). Talking to APP he said, Rawalpindi Development Authority had submitted its report about illegal housing schemes to the committee formed by Supreme Court of Pakistan. He informed that the rules about private housing schemes were formulated in 2010 and RDA was approving new housing projects according to the rules. He said, total 46 housing schemes in the jurisdiction of RDA were approved and 36 were declared illegal while four are under process.

According to RDA record, total 46 housing schemes namely Foreign Office Employees Cooperative Housing Society Lakhu, Rupa, Nasrala, Pakistan Atomic Energy Employees Cooperative Housing Society Abban Chak, Capital Smart City Mandwal & Chahan, PIA Officers Co-operative Housing Society Adyala, PARC Cooperative Housing Scheme Bagga Sheikhan, CBR, Cooperative Society Kot Kolian, Golden Jubilee Cooperative Housing Society Kotha Kalan, Bahria Town (Phase-I,II&III (Partially) Kotha Kalan, Bahria Town (Phase – VIII) (Partially) Shahpur, University Town Private Limited Bajnial, Kehkashan Town Shahpur, Top City – IBijnial, Mumtaz City Pind Nasrala, Shalimar Town Nasrala & Chahan, Clifton Town Kalri, Up-Country Enclosure Kot Kolian, Rupa, Jataal, Faisal TownChahan, Barkat, Noghazi, Commoner Sky Gardens Housing Scheme, Murree Kathaar, Mengal, Sanober CityKalri, Kalyal, Gandhara City Pind Nasrala, Taj Residencia Kaak, Elite Reverie Housing Scheme Phamra & Bajnial, Pakistan Employees Cooperative Housing Society Mohri Khatran and Gurbal, Doctors Cooperative Housing Society Lohi Bher, ABAD Cooperative Housing Society Kaliyal, Judicial Employees Cooperative Housing Society Gangal, Municipal Corporation Cooperative Housing Scheme (Sector A&B) Bagga Sheikhan (Merged with DHA), Revenue Employees Cooperative Housing Society Morgah(Merged with DHA), Gulshan-e-FatimaRupa, Shifa Cooperative Housing Scheme Gangal, T&T Employees Cooperative Housing Society Dhagal, Rawalpindi Railway Employees Cooperate Housing Society Loi Bher, Federation of Railway Employees & Others Cooperate Housing Society Chaklala, Fazaia Housing Scheme Gangal, Garden VillasDhagal (Merged with DHA), Kohsar View Housing Project Lakkhu, Rabia BanglowsKotha Kalan, Safari Villas-1Kotha Kalan, Bostan Avenue Housing ProjectKotha Kalan, Army Welfare Housing Scheme (DHA-1) Morgah (Emerged as DHA), Safari Villas-2 Kotha Kalan, Khudadad City Nasrala, Eastridge Housing Scheme Kotha Kalan, Bahria Paradise Kotha Kalan, Tarnol Housing Scheme Nasrala and Chahan and Safari Enclave II (Land Sub Division) Dhagal are approved projects.

Four housing schemes namely Shalimar Town (Revised and Extension) Nasrala and Chahan, Taj Residencia (Revised and Extension) Kaak, Faisal Town (Revised & Extension) Chahan, Barkat, Noghazi and Gandhara City (Revised & Extension) Pind Nasrala are under process in RDA.

Total 36 private housing schemes namely Jinnah Town Adyala, Airport Employees Co-operative Housing Society Kot Jabbi, Gulshan-e-Ali Adiyala, Janjua Town I Kaliyal, Janjua Town II Kaliyal, Janjua Town III Kaliyal, Khyaban-e-Millat Adiyala, Rasool Town Kotha Kalan, National Town Jatal, Khyaban-e-Quaid Adiyala, T&T Housing Society Morgah, OGDC Town Dhagal, Hamza Town Kaliyal, Sanghar Town Gangal, Gulshan-e-Iqbal Mohri Gazan, Fazal Town (Phase II) Chaklala, Gulberg Town Dhagal, Lake Vista Residential (Rawal City) Dhoke Abdullah, Palm City Kot Jabbi, Jabbar City Chaklala, Usman Black Kot Jabbi, Jublee Town Kaliyal, Lawyers Town Kot Jabbi/Chaklala, Radio Colony Kalri, Federation of Employees Cooperate Housing Society Lohi Bher, Samarzar Housing Project Kaliyal, Gulraiz Housing Scheme Kotha Kalan, Metro Homes Kalyal, Baber Homes Kalri, Paras Villas Kalyal, Alfalah Homes Kalyal, Maryum Green City Adyala Road, French Housing Scheme Adyala Road, Executive Home/Abad Pearl Villas Adyala Road, Waddya Homes Adyala Road and Safari Green Homes Adyala Road have been declared illegal by RDA. Eight housing schemes in district council, tehsil Rawalpindi are approved while 12 are under process. 47 housing projects were declared illegal by Town Municipal Administration, Potohar Town, Tehsil, Rawalpindi. Two housing schemes were approved by TMA Murree, tehsil, Murree including Bahria Golf City and Dream Valley Housing Scheme while Pakistan Atomic Energy Employees Cooperative Housing Society is under process. Similarly, a housing scheme namely Commoners Sky Garden, Angoori Road, tehsil Murree was approved by RDA. Five schemes of tehsil Murree are under process in RDA.

Forty-nine housing projects being run in Tehsil Murree have been declared illegal by the authorities concerned. Five housing schemes of Tehsil Taxila are under process in RDA while 24 have been declared illegal. Similarly, one housing project of Gujar Khan Tehsil namely Elegent City, Nigahil Pahlwan is under process in RDA while six have been declared illegal. Lake Marina Kotli Sattian is an illegal housing project in Kotli Sattian.—APP

