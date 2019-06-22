Strict action against thieves of canal water ordered

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed an indiscriminate crackdown against the theft of canal water. He issued necessary instructions to the Irrigation Department in this regard.

The special campaign against the people involved in the water theft has been started. Until now action has been taken on the 2995 incidents of water theft and 1188 FIR have been registered against the people involved in the water theft, while 381 people have been arrested on the allegations of the canal water theft.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the canal water theft was a punishable crime, therefore, effective measures should be taken to control the water theft and the people involved in this crime deserve no leniency. He said indiscriminate action should be taken against the people involved in the canal water theft.

He said the police and the administration at the division and district level should take more effective measures to make the campaign against water theft successful and the committees set up at the tehsil level should also be activated and report regarding the action against the canal water theft should be submitted to the Chief Minister Office.

He said first time in the history of Punjab it has been ensure that the canal water reaches the tails and every farmer gets due share of canal water. The chief minister also praised the performance of the Irrigation Department officials during the campaign against the water theft.