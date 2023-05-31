Strengthening research journals need of the hour: PU VC

Punjab University Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood on Tuesday stressed the need of strengthening the research journals.

He was chairing the first meeting of PU Journals Steering Committee at Al-Raazi Hall attended by Director ORIC / Chairman of the committee Prof Dr Shakil Ahmed, Secretary Dr Muhammad Rafiq and others.

Highlighting the importance of research journals in university’s publication portfolio, Dr Khalid Mahmood expressed his hope that the committee would address the issues faced by the journals’ editors and play a significant role to uplift the university’s research and publication portfolio.

He said that PU was publishing 43 journals in different academic disciplines. He said that the committee would act under the ORIC director and with an aim to strengthen the PU journals by addressing related issues through policy suggestions, and technological and training interventions.

Prof Dr Shakil briefed the meeting about the agenda items while secretary of the committee welcomed the distinguished committee members.