Strengthening persons with disabilities

Disability is neither a curse nor an obstacle to success. I strongly believe that persons with disabilities are not people with curses but rather suffering from health hazards causing the disabled condition. According to the WHO, there are more than 600 million disabled persons in the world, of which approximately 80% live in low-income countries.

Someone has rightly said that, “Hard things are put in our way, not to stop us, but to call out our courage and strength.” This is certainly true if we look at some of the disable people around us and the role they are playing for the progress and development of our society. One such person rose to the challenges of society and established “The Rising Star Association” for not only strengthening the disable people but also to help mitigate the sufferings of such people in one way or the other. Since its inception, Association is certainly working day and night to give disable people their due rights and has done a remarkable work from financial assistance to social awareness among disable people.

There is no denying the fact that the government has also taken many initiatives to give disable people their due rights but a lot more needs to be done. Persons with disabilities require societal protection and support to compensate for their inabilities, therefore, the government and its relevant departments must also help Associations like The Rising Star.

It will not be out of place to mention that the Convention on the rights of persons with disabilities promotes, protects and ensures the full and equal availability of all human rights and fundamental civil freedom to all persons with disabilities and promotes respect for their inherent dignity. Therefore, every effort should be made to take all appropriate measures to eliminate discrimination on the basis of disabilities and such persons must be given their due rights and share so that they could be enabled to contribute to the development of the country in an active manner.

SYED ALI QASIM

Lahore

