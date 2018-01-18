Strengthening Pakistan Navy

INDIA continues to build up its naval fleet by acquiring modern warships, aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines from different sources in a bid to realise its long cherished dream of acquiring supremacy in the region and its sea-lanes. In latest buying spree, the Indian Naval officials are eyeing to acquire sophisticated Israeli naval technology including Naval Ship borne Unmanned Aerial Systems (NSUASs) Katana USV, system which is used for surveillance and equipped with command and control station. In addition to this, the Indian navy is already operating Israeli Heron and Searcher MK II vehicles for coastal surveillance.

This unusual naval expansion on part of India and nuclearisation of the Indian Ocean poses a grave threat to Pakistan’s interests particularly in the light of India’s aspirations for a blue water navy. In fact the maritime security has assumed greater significance for Pakistan in order to reap full benefits from China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, as under this mega project imports and exports will be heavily dependent on Gwadar port and the country’s sea-lanes. In this context, Pakistan must prepare a strong sea-based defence, one that could thwart evil designs of the belligerent enemy which may go to any extent to sabotage trade through deep sea Gwadar port. Though despite limited resources, Pakistan Navy has always effectively met the security-related challenges and the establishment of the special task force for security of Gwadar port signifies that it is mindful of the challenge. For maritime security, frigates and patrol vessels are also being inducted but given the threats posed by India, it is time to pay special attention towards modernisation of the Navy. As of now, we understand little above 10 per cent of the defence budget goes to the navy, making even the day-to-day operations, maintenance and repairs a big challenge. Pakistan can compete with India’s blue water navy dream by increasing allocations for PN and taking shipbuilding industry towards total indigenisation for which we must encourage and enhance local skills besides seeking Chinese assistance. We must also develop programmes to build sophisticated and advanced indigenous submarines, ultimately leading to the production of nuclear submarines. Along with that Pakistan should also focus on naval nuclear research and development, as such a course will definitely prevent the enemy from carrying out any naval misadventure.

