Strengthening Pakistan-Belarus bilateral ties among the priorities: President

ISLAMABAD : President Mamnoon Hussain has said that strengthening bilateral relations with Belarus is among the top priorities and Pakistan was keen to enhance mutual ties in the fields of trade and agriculture.

Talking to Pakistan’s envoy-designate to Belarus Saleem Moazzam who called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday, Mamnoon Hussain said there existed huge potential to strengthen relations between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan gave utmost importance to its relations with Belarus as both the countries enjoyed fraternal relations.

The President urged upon the envoy-designate to focus on strengthening ties between Pakistan and Belarus in areas of mutual interest.

Mamnoon Hussain asked the diplomat to work on exchange visits of businessmen after assuming his responsibilities in Belarus.

He mentioned that the President of Belarus Alaxendar Lukashenko was a great friend of Pakistan and was interested to fortify relations with Pakistan.

President Mamnoon said Pakistan was also willing to enhance bilateral ties with Belarus.