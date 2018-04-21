Strengthening Pak-China ties

Pakistan and China already enjoy enviable friendship it is all the more good to note that top leadership of both the countries have pledged to further reinforce their decades old friendship and to take it to still higher level. This pledge to further strengthening of ties was made when Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held bilateral talks on the sideline of the Boao Forum for Asia in China’s Hainan province other day.

According to newspapers, they discussed wide-ranging issues of bilateral interest particularly in the context of CPEC. President Xi Jinping said during that Pakistan-China relations should be a pillar for regional peace, the ties between the two countries should become a model for good neighbourly relationship and international cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China is quite willing to make joint efforts to push bilateral ties to a still higher level and to build a more closely-knitted community with a shared future between the two countries and called for efforts from both sides to advance the construction of the CPEC.

PM Abbasi on his part said that Pakistan and China are “iron friends” who have always supported each other on issues involving each other’s core interests and major concerns, hailed CPEC’s important role in the development of both countries and the region and expressed Pakistan’s willingness to promote bilateral cooperation in finance, energy, agriculture, infrastructure and human resources. Federal and provincial governments as well as people of all the regions should ensure speedy, timely and transparent completion of CPEC projects in all sectors as the great game changer CPEC is all set to usher in an era of prosperity, development and prosperity and elimination of unemployment and deprivation as all regions and provinces will be the beneficiaries of its fruits in due course.

M Z RIFAT

Lahore

