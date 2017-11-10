Strengthening of relations

It is good to note that Pakistan has reiterated its keenness to further strengthen existing relations with all friendly countries as it is a responsible member of the international community and strictly following the principle of peaceful co-existence.

This reiteration has quite emphatically been made at the highest level of President Mamnoon Hussain while separately talking to the envoys–designate of Nigeria, Switzerland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Egypt and the UAE, when they called on him after presenting their credentials.

According to media reports, the President quite rightly stated that Pakistan has been the biggest victim of terrorism and extremism and has rendered great sacrifices in the fight against the monster and these are being duly recognized and acknowledged by the international community adding that the operation against the terrorists will continue till the elimination of last terrorist from the sacred soil.

The President also told the foreign diplomats that the country is making headway in the right direction in all fields including the national economy and pointedly added that the pragmatic and well-planned strategies devised by the government has brought back the economy on track and several mega projects in energy and infrastructure are in the development stage in parts of the country which on completion will further produce a salutary impact on national economy.

Needless to say that Pakistan has always been pursuing policy of peaceful co-existence with all countries and in fact this has been the cornerstone of the foreign policy of the country which is quite commendable and this will hopefully continue to be pursued sincerely and determinedly in future as well by all future democratically elected governments.

M MURTAZA ZEESHAN

Lahore

