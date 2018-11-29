Strengthening institutions vital to overcome challenges

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri has said that stability and strengthening of the democratic institutions is imperative to overcome the challenges confronting the country and to address the problems faced by the masses.

He stated this while talking to Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who called on him at Parliament House on Wednesday and discussed with him issues of mutual interest besides condoling over the death of his mother.

Both the leaders expressed their confidence in the policies of the incumbent government and agreed to promote close contacts between the legislatures of the country.

Qasim Khan Suri termed the election of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as Speaker Punjab Assembly good omen and said that he (Pervaiz Elahi) is a veteran political leader under his sagacious leadership the Punjab Assembly will play its constitutional role more effectively than the past Assemblies.

He assured all out cooperation of National Assembly Secretariat and Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services (PIPS) in capacity building of staff members of Punjab Assembly.

Earlier the Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi condoled the death of mother of the Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri and offered fateha for the solace of departed soul and prayed Almighty Allah to grant fortitude and patience to Deputy Speaker and other members of the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.—INP

