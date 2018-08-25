Strengthening Entrepreneurship in Pakistan

Ali Sarfraz

World Entrepreneurs Day was observed across the world including Pakistan on August 21, 2018 with an aim to raise awareness for entrepreneurship, innovation and leadership throughout the world. It celebrates the spirit of the individuals who transform promising ideas into thriving businesses through outstanding business acumen, commitment, drive and passion. Entrepreneurship matters because of its potential to create jobs, drive economic growth, spur innovation, and solve problems. Celebrating this day provides an opportunity for investors, regulators, governments, and entrepreneurs to think about the challenges that entrepreneurs, especially small scale businesses and start-ups, face and collectively find solutions to these challenges.

Pakistan has a promising entrepreneurial community that is attempting to leave its mark at global level despite the odds. Yet we rank quite low on the Global Entrepreneurship Index – 126 out of 137 countries. Encouragingly, in recent years, the number of startups and other ecosystem players have expanded significantly. We are witnessing growth in not only the number of start-ups but also an increase in business incubators and accelerators, investor interest, and business competitions as well as attention from the government. Investing in new businesses that seek to fulfill market gaps is vital for a country like Pakistan. These successful startups go on to shape the country’s small and medium enterprise (SME) sector that according to the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), effectively contributes to nearly 40 percent of the country’s annual GDP, make up for nearly 90 percent of all the enterprises in Pakistan and provide employment opportunities to about 80 percent of the non-agricultural labor workforce.

Pakistan’s entrepreneurial landscape faces a plethora of issues that impede its growth. It is not easy to start a business in Pakistan. In fact, according to the World Bank, Pakistan’s global ranking in terms of starting a business deteriorated in 2017, going to 141 compared to 135 in 2016. This means other countries are moving faster than us in enabling new businesses. A key challenge start-ups and small businesses face is the lack of access to finance which is crucial for growth. Loans to SMEs in Pakistan as per State Bank of Pakistan, for example, make up only 8.7% of total private sector credit which is much lower than peer countries. Additionally, such businesses face serious constraints in terms of infrastructural, technological and regulatory issues.

There are two promising and scalable classes of entrepreneurs that Karandaaz Pakistan, set up by UK’s Department for International Development, has incubated successfully – Women-led businesses and FinTechs. The challenges faced by women-led business are well known and are exacerbated by the unavailability of collateral to raise capital from the formal financial services market. The model developed by Karandaaz combines tailored business support services and capital to these businesses for growth. Karandaaz has, till date, invested PKR 64 million in over 15 women-led businesses. This programme has supported entrepreneurs like Ms. Deedar Mengal, who runs her own embroidery and handicrafts business and hails from Wadh, Balochistan. Her business DOCH, after partnership with Karandaaz, is now eyeing to tap the international markets for Balochi handicrafts through online platforms.

The steep increase in the uptake of mobile broadband, on the one hand, and limitations of traditional financial services, on the other hand, provides a significant opportunity to FinTechs to address a sizeable market for financial services. Karandaaz Fintech Disrupt Challenge (FDC), funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, has supported a steady stream of FinTechs dovetailing well into our core objective of promoting digital financial inclusion. Ricult Pakistan, one such partner FinTech of Karandaaz, is focused on changing the way farmers transact with various players in the value chain. Through Karandaaz investment of $100,000, Ricult is integrating a mobile-wallet into its platform, which will make disbursement of money to farmers’ easier and faster. It has raised additional $ 1.85 million in seed funding, and is now targeting to raise Series A funding in 2019.

From viable public-private partnerships to technical support and mentorship from international partners, the entrepreneurs need tailored advisory, linkages to academia and business support services for growing their businesses. In order to gain scale, entrepreneurs need different classes of capital that correspond to the maturity cycle of their businesses.

Accordingly, the regulators have to offer innovative licenses to entities that can mobilise finances from credit and capital markets using innovative models such as crowd funding. A consistent and favorable tax policy can spur the growth of venture capital and private equity market which is virtually non-existent in Pakistan. The regulators also need to provide safe space for digital innovation such as regulatory sandbox to FinTechs so that they can pilot their product or service without dependence and reliance on regulated financial institutions.

For a developing country like Pakistan, entrepreneurship is the key for a steady increase in the number of SMEs. SMEs are the engine of economic growth, impacting wellbeing of layman by generating revenue streams and support relatively more employment for marginalized population groups than large corporates.

The sector is indispensable for supplementing Pakistan’s economic vitality and poverty reduction and despite its centrality to the national economy, it has failed to attract ample policy attention that is required to exploit its full potential. On this World Entrepreneurs’ Day, the government and private players should pledge to enable the country’s startups attain their full potential. It will not only strengthen the country’s SME sector but enhance its contributions towards the national exchequer.

—The writer is CEO Karandaaz Pakistan.

