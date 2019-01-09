Strengthening education sector priority of PTI

Peshawar

Speaker, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that the strengthening of education sector in all aspects the utmost effort of the PTI government. Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commerce Teachers Association here at Government Commerce College, Peshawar on Tuesday, he said that they wanted the provision of all facilities to education sector as it is the only sector play crucial role in the development of any nation.

The Speaker KP Assembly said that the previous PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also taken revolutionary steps in the education sector and increased the respect and honour of the teacher. He said that the PTI government in its last stint in power had introduced BS Programme in more than 100 colleges of the province, which was a big achievement. Similarly, he said that modernism was also introduced in the education sector due to which the children are now getting education as per requirement of the modern era.

Mushtaq Ghani stated that the nations, which lack knowledge and skill not prevail for long and history proves that the country who are today ruling the world have always kept education is their top priority.—APP

