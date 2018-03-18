Strengthening democracy in Nepal would promote peace in the region

Rayyan Baig

NEPAL, located in Himalaya and the home of eight of the ten tallest mountains in the world, is an important country of South Asia. Neighboring in the West, South and East by India, it heavily relies on India for transit and day to day needs. Till the creation of India, the people of Nepal lived happily under various kings, however, their challenges started after India came into being. Indian leadership had hegemonic mindset from the very outset.

They forcefully and illegally occupied Junagarh, Bhopal, Goa, Hyderabad and Kashmir etc, infuriated a sovereign and independent country ie Sikkim and grabbed the territory of her neighbours ie Nepal and Bangladesh. It also resorted to bullying its weak neighbors by dictating her term and interfering in the internal affairs of all her neighbors.

Nepal has remained a perpetual victim of Indian hegemony since 1947. In 1950 India enforced an unjust Treaty of Peace and Friendship with Nepal. In 1952 and later in 2006 India through coercion and machination succeeded in getting Nepalese Citizenship Acts passed, and through it immigrated nearly 4 million Indians to Nepal, especially in Terai/ Madhesi region. Thus, India caused a demographic shift in Terai region and started interfering in the internal affairs of Nepal. Due to Indian meddling in Nepalese politics and issues related to trade, transit and security the relations between both the states turned strained in 1969-70. In 1972 Mahendra Bir Bikram Shah became King, he was the most popular and regarded as one of the greatest king of Nepal.

He was a visionary leader and took various measures to safeguard Nepalese interests including decoupling of its currency from Indian currency. India got infuriated and punished Nepal by establishing a yearlong blockade of Nepal from March 1989 to April 1990, denying port facilities and all supplies including oil and medicine. Mahendra, however continued exerting for the rights of Nepal and thus became unacceptable for India who got him eliminated through a royal massacre in 2001.

Mahendra not only worked for the welfare of Nepalese people alone, he was a visionary leader and considered as one of the pioneers of SAARC. The basic purpose of SAARC, among others, was to ensure respect for the principles of sovereign equality, territorial integrity, national independence, non-use of force and non-interference in the internal affairs of other States. India has always been violating said principles, the present Indian leadership especially doesn’t believe in them and purposefully blighted SAARC so that they can interfere in the internal affairs of her smaller and weak neighbors with impunity. In 2015 when Nepal instituted its new constitution India felt offended and laid embargo grounding Nepal to a halt, having complete disregard to the devastating earthquake which killed 9,000 and injured 22,000 people. India also turned against Mr Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli, then the first elected PM under the new constitution, and through machination got him removed within 11 months in office in August 2016.

Against Indian wishes Mr Oli has been re-elected as Nepal’s new PM and assumed office on 15 February 2018. He has taken over at a difficult time when Madhesi people are violently protesting against the new constitution, on the behest of India. The Indian blockade of Nepal also continues hitting the country administratively and economically. Nepal is an important and sovereign country and has all the rights to decide about its future.

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi paid visit to Nepal on 5-6 March, becoming the first high level foreign dignitary to do so. The visit of PM was to bestow confidence and full support to Nepali PM and people for their democratic system. Pakistan strongly believes that Nepali people can better handle their affairs, and no one has the right to meddle in their internal politics. Pakistan endorses the freedom of transit and right of access to and from the sea to Nepal through India, as granted by the UN to landlocked countries.

Nepal and Pakistan are old friends, their friendship was cemented by President Ayub Khan’s visit to Nepal in 1963. Our friendship is based on mutual trust, respect, affability and cooperation. Pakistan has always rendered its political support to Nepal and believes in its sovereignty and territorial integrity. The recent visit by PM Abbasi was timely and very important as it would give strength to new Nepali PM to face any undue pressure from India. It would also endow Nepal with the moral and political support to handle its internal affairs with confidence.

The determination shown by Mr Oli and PM Abbasi, during recent visit, to revive SAARC is a significant step in the way of regional peace. Pakistan and Nepal, with other smaller members of SAARC, can together check Indian hegemony and work for the prosperity and peace in the region. Pakistan needs to ensure that all diplomatic and political support is rendered to Nepal so that it can guard against Indian hegemony and plays its positive role in the regional politics. The UN also needs to ensure that the sovereignty of Nepal is not breached by her hegemon neighbor and the nascent democracy in Nepal is given full support to nurture.—Email