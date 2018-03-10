Strengthening of agriculture marketing system through smart project

Observer Report

Rawalpindi/Islamabad

Strengthening Markets for Agriculture and Rural Transformation (SMART) in Punjab is a program assisted by World Bank, for Pakistan to increase the productivity of crop and livestock farmers, improve their climate resilience, and foster agribusiness development in Punjab.

The proposed SMART Punjab Program aligns with the World Bank objectives of private sector development and inclusion, set out in the Country Partnership Strategy (CPS), and with the twin goals of ending extreme poverty and promoting shared prosperity. The SMART Punjab PforR (payment for results) will help the government to promote transformational change in the crop and livestock sub-sectors by focusing on activities contributing to three Results Areas:

· Increased on-farm productivity and value of crops and livestock; increased value addition and competitiveness of crops and livesock; and

Enhanced resilience of smallholder farmers to climate change and natural disasters.

Budgetary allocations for agriculture and livestock in the PforR-supported Program are considered sufficient; together with acceptable historical budget execution rates they provide confidence that the intended results will be achieved. The government’s expenditure framework is sufficiently aligned with the PforR-supported Program to achieve the intended results.

The transformative nature of the SMART project requires changes at all levels of Punjab society, including large and small farmers, traders, banks, consumers and public servants.

The proposed changes are positive all around and have only a small impact on the society at large, other changes involve significant changes at individual, organization or social level. These are changes of behaviors, such as adoption of new agricultural technologies as well as at the level of relationships such as governance models in research organizations. World Bank for modernizing agriculture in Punjab has approved for $300 million funding.

Punjab will be provided $300 million funds to raise incomes of farmers, provide consumers superior quality and safer food at lower prices, create jobs on farms and agribusinesses, and improve the use of irrigation water, under the Strengthening Markets for Agriculture and Rural Transformation (SMART) project of WB. World Bank’s SMART project provides reforms for agriculture and livestock productivity, and improve its resilience to climate change and grow agribusiness in Punjab over the next five years.

“Farming in Punjab has extraordinary potential, however, requires a change in perspective to open development paths. The Government of Punjab is resolved to enable farmers to develop high-yield crops and essentially increment in their lives. The program is assessed to make 350,000 occupations and lift 1.7 million individuals from destitution. The Bank stands prepared to help the Government of Punjab in this undertaking”, said Illango Patchamuthu, World Bank Country Director for Pakistan.

Additionally, SMART will help to improve the sustainability of agricultural production by firming up the management of irrigation water and tackle groundwater reduction. SMART will benefit all Punjab, including urban consumers and the overall economy. The Project must be supported, in spite of vested interest groups.

The project will shift PKR 55 billion (about $520 million) a year that is currently spent on inefficient and ineffective subsidies towards ‘SMART’ input subsidies for small farmers, agricultural research and farmers’ training, and support for high-value and climate-smart agriculture. Additionally, SMART will help improve the sustainability of agricultural production by strengthening the management of irrigation water, and help tackle ground water depletion.

“Key reforms supported by the project include the transition towards high value agriculture, which will substantially raise farm incomes and employment in Punjab,” said Hans Jansen, Senior Agriculture Economist at the World Bank. “This will be done by shifting resources away from ineffective subsidies towards supporting farmers to produce higher value products such as vegetables, fruits, pulses, oilseeds, milk and meat, whose demand is growing many times faster than lower value crops.”

The SMART project is supported through the World Bank’s Program-for-Results (PforR) financing instrument. PforR’s unique features include using a country’s own institutions and processes, and linking disbursement of funds directly to the achievement of tangible results.

In order to fully benefit from this paradigm shift, ICT-driven extension services and e-credit provide excellent starting point towards promoting SMART agriculture, these should be supplemented in future through embedding technology within areas like food and crop traceability improving readiness for exports, downstream market operations and electronic exchanges to fetch better value for farmers and digitized irrigation systems leading to precision agriculture.

The project objectives are consistent with overall objectives of the strengthening agriculture sector in Punjab for increasing farm productivity, ensuring food security, reducing cultivation costs, enhancing farm returns, economic uplift of small farmers, and improving agricultural economy of the country as a whole. So, it is hoped that under the umbrella of SMART project, Agriculture sector and fate of the farmer will take a U-turn and we will see our future better than our past.