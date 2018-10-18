Strengthen UN in true spirit

Zamir Ahmed Awan

HUMANITY is suffering everywhere whether it is Syria or Yemen, Afghanistan or Libya, Iraq or Myanmar, Palestine or Kashmir. The one who are being killed are human beings, irrespective of their race, colour, religion, nationality, its human lives which are being lost. In the last couple of decades, around 2 million people have been killed, 6 million have been made refugee in their own country or forced to migrate to other countries. Threats and tension is felt in Iran, Turkey and North Korea, Ukraine, and many other parts of the world. If one switches on TV or read or listen to news, it is all about war, killings, blasts, hate and suppressions. People are fed-up of bad news all the time. Everyone is suffering from mental torture. Geo-political situation is deteriorating rapidly. The world is less safe than a few decades ago. Insecurity feelings are rising exponentially. What is new world order? On the name of World new order, we have made this world more hostile and fragile. Who is suffering, humanity! Who is the beneficiary, end of the day, no one will be winner.

The United Nations was founded on October 24, 1945, just after the World War-II, in replacement of the League of Nations. Its headquarters is at New York, USA. The United Nations is an intergovernmental organization tasked to promote international co-operation and to create and maintain international order. The charter of UN was very well drafted and very comprehensive. Its charter was formulated on justice and equality. It was hard work of genius people. But with the passage of time, it is losing its effectiveness and failed to maintain world order. Some nations became so strong that, they put aside the UN and act unilaterally. Some nations are so stubborn, that they violate UN charter openly and feel no guilt. Some countries are so feeling-less that the whole world condemned them but they keep criminal silence. Should we stay calm and just became spectators and watch what so-ever will happen? Should we leave all the issues to our next generations to suffer? Should we close our eyes and do not acknowledge the issues? Can we escape? Can we be ignorant? Can be we so cruel to our kids and leave them to be humiliated?

I believe, it is time to think and raise our voice, and struggle for a better tomorrow, better tomorrow for everyone, better tomorrow for my kids, better tomorrow for your kids, better tomorrow for our next generation. We should struggle to make our tomorrow better than our yesterday. Think positively, act smartly and be optimistic. We demand respect of the UN, we demand for implementation of UN charter, we demand for justice, we demand for equality, we demand for fair-practices, we demand respect for human kind, we demand for a stoppage of killing, we demand stoppage of violence, we demand for protection of weak, we demand for uniformity etc. It is natural, when we live together, the differences may rise among us. It can be among individuals or nations. It is very much normal and was happening since ages. We quarrel with our kids, brothers and sisters, parents, spouse or friends, boss or subordinates or colleagues. It is understandable. But we live in a civilized world. There are mechanisms to resolve differences. In our day to day life we are over-coming on many issues and resolve with each other.

The same approach may be followed to resolve the differences or misunderstanding among nations. UN is the right platform, UN charter is the proper guidelines for resolving the issues. Diplomacy is the weapon of civilized world. We all must respect UN, and its charter and resolve all issue in peaceful manner and through dialogue. No one should have the right to by-pass UN or impose its decisions unilaterally. I suggest, the International Community may join hands and strengthen UN and implement its charter in letter and in spirit. UN may investigate the history of almost 7 decades and point out all the violators and let them declare responsible for their wrong doings. Force them to rectify their mistakes, compensate their wrong doings. UN should be strengthen to the extent that any country how strong it might be, should not dare to violate UN charter. Any sanctions without UN approval may be declared null and void. Any military action without UN approval may not be recognized and declared criminal acts. They must be punished for their heinous crimes and war like crimes. Let us struggle to make this world a place of “Peace, Harmony, Justice, Equality and Prosper” place for our generations to come. We may sacrifice but our next generation may enjoy Peace, Harmony and Prosperity.

— The writer, Professor National University of Sciences & Tech, is non-residence Fellow at Centre for China and Globalisation.

