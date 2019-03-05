Strengthen the strategies

The recent summit between the US and North Korea turned out to be a damp squib. In fact the international media houses were expected to greatly muse on the summit and the output. But nothing meaningful or nothing extremely good has come out of the futile meet at worst.

There have been so many things found missing as for the latest US-North Korea summit. At first such summits have created good platforms to iron out the difference of opinion in the matter of denuclearizing. America has been the hub of the big think tanks and the strong administrative lobby whereas North Korean supremo has been serious about holding talks with the US and doing something on the subjects like sanctions.

Now there are unnecessary rumours scoffing at the meet due to its failure. Both the parties should try to break the imminent vicious circles and get down to the serious businesses soon.

While discussing the matters like denuclearization and sanctions, North Korea should try to showcase the strong shred of proof. Similarly, American President Donald Trump should carry out such summits with strong strategies and great insights into the issues. Only then will it be possible for both America and North Korea to get their respective fills of results.

The next time the US and North Korea get round to arranging for another summit, they should deal with such difficult political/regional stuffs through proper plan of action/game plan. For greater results to come through, they should be mindful of the nitty-gritty and the entire gamut coursing through the whole process.

P.S. SARAVANA DURAI

Mumbai, India

