Streets crowded with animals for Eid-ul-Azha

Staff Reporter

Streets of the provincial capital are looking crowded with sacrificial animals including goats, sheep, camels and cows which have been bought by the citizens for sacrifice on Eidul Azha.

As Eid days are getting closer, the citizens have been buying more animals for sacrifice and children are enjoying these temporary guests at their homes.

Areesh, a kid told this scribe that he and his friends are very happy after buying goats and said they felt excited over going out with these loving animals.

Saleem Ali, a buyer in the goat market, said that prices of animals were high, however, he had come to purchase a sheep as it was not only obligation of the religion but it would also provide an excitement to the children.

He said these animals had increased feeling of pleasure for everyone and it was especially a great time for kids to have a good company with these sacrificial animals.

Some of the citizens have bought animals a few days back while others would buy them close to Eid.

It is pertinent to mention here that millions of animals are sacrificed on Eidul Azha by the Muslim across the globe. Eidul Adha is right around the corner and Eid preparations are on full bloom in the city while citizens from all walks of life are rushing towards the markets to buy their clothes and other accessories for the festive. Markets and shopping malls are crowded with children and ladies anxious to buy their Eid dresses, bangles, shoes, makeup materials and other accessories.

Markets like Anarkali Bazaar, Liberty Market and Ichhra Bazaar are hub of shopping now-a-days and heavy rush of women is being observed in these markets. Citizens are also finalizing their purchase of sacrificial animals including cows, goats and sheep and heavy rush was also being observed in the special markets established for sacrificial animals.

